Oppenheimer Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $23.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $837.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $913,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PubMatic by 47.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

