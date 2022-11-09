Oppenheimer Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EVER stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EverQuote by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 77.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,457 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 65.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 473,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 588.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 86.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 254,074 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock worth $129,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.