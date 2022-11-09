Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $9.49 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $3.02 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00059837 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00546022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.36 or 0.28441416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

