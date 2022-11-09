O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $839.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $738.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $845.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at $195,201,227.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $19,308,379. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

