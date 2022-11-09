Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

