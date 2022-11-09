Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organovo (ONVO)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.