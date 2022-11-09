Origin Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

