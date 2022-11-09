ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of IX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 39,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,092. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $112.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 23.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 51.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

