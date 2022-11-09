Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $584,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 12,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $1,189,414.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,754.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,115. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

