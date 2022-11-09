Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

