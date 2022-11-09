Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.42-$6.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 351.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 49.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

