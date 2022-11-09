Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OYST. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oyster Point Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oyster Point Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 683,460 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

