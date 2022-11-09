Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OYST. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Oyster Point Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oyster Point Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.
Oyster Point Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:OYST opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.26. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $19.98.
Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 683,460 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.