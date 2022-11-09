PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $582.91 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00023623 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $582.91 million and approximately $156.21 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00535864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.48 or 0.27912268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,497,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,807,308 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

