Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 3.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 54,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 754,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Down 8.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
