Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Up 3.6%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 54,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 754,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Paramount Gold Nevada from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Paramount Gold Nevada Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

