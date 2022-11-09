Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
Shares of PH opened at $299.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.18.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
Featured Articles
