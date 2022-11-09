Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,690 shares of company stock valued at $46,121,941. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.48. 5,690,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

