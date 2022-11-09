Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $179,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 1,736,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,569. The company has a market cap of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

