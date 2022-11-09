Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,817,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

MLPA stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 131,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,378. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65.

