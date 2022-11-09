Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $35,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,775. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

