Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGJ. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,667,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. 77,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

