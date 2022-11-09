Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $829.76

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 829.76 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 953 ($10.97). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 947.80 ($10.91), with a volume of 3,452,686 shares.

PSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.54) to GBX 780 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.13) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($10.48) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.44) to GBX 1,060 ($12.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 978 ($11.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2,607.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 906.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 830.92.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

