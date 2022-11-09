PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.31. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 186,988 shares trading hands.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 187,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 150,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $211,002.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,442,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 187,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $183,895.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,681,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 477,106 shares of company stock worth $540,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

