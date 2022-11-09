Peninsula Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,293,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,817,523. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

