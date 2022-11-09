Peninsula Wealth LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,869. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.92.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

