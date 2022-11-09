Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $23.25. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 7,320 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
