Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.23

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $23.25. Perion Network shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 7,320 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,123,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

