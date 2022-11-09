Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. 82,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,665. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,762 shares of company stock worth $27,287,763 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.