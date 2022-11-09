Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 850 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,112,291. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

