Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

TFC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 120,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

