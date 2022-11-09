Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LLY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.03. The stock had a trading volume of 63,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,977. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $368.75.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

