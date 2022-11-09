Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

NSC traded down $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $231.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.41. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

