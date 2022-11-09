Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,864,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,081,645,000 after buying an additional 1,752,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $6.34 on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

