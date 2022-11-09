Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

