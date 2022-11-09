Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 11,847 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 8,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,635. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

