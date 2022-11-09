Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

PFE stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 642,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,952,216. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $262.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

