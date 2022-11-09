PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PG&E Stock Down 2.3 %
PCG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,871,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,490,570. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of PG&E
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $61,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 1,820.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
Featured Articles
