PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

