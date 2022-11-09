PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations
In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,547,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $294,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.