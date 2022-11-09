Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,005. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

