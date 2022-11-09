PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.