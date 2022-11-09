PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

