Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.86 million and $296,796.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00225229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00089237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003222 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,527,793 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

