Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 16620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Activity at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.