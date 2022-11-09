Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

PIF traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.38. 49,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,022. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.38 million and a P/E ratio of 99.56. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Polaris Renewable Energy

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$21.00 target price on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.