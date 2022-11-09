Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
PIF traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.38. 49,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,022. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.38 million and a P/E ratio of 99.56. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
