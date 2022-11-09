PotCoin Market Cap Hits $397,429.09 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 9th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $397,429.09 and approximately $1,731.24 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00025291 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00030910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00319733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001089 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004372 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001080 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00017501 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

