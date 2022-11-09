Powerledger One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.89 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $64.96 million and approximately $15.89 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.