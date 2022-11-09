PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

PowerSchool Stock Up 7.8 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. PowerSchool has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.89.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 196.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

