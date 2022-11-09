PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 1,256.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,695,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,221,000 after buying an additional 6,201,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 14,170.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 1,320,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in PPL by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,312,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 142,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,829. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

