Precision Drilling (PDS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $128.00.

10/30/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$165.00.

10/22/2022 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$115.00.

9/26/2022 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 122.4% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

