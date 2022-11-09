Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $335.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $9,578,443.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,693.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $9,578,443.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,693.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,272,362 shares of company stock worth $44,784,075. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 571.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.