ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 224,219 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $22.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 49.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 18.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

