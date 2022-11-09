Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Read More

