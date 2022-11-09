Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Hits $281,665.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Prometeus has a market cap of $84.21 million and $281,665.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00024689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00514300 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,746.76 or 0.26789063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

