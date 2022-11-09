ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.40. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 18,002 shares traded.

ProntoForms Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$63.62 million and a P/E ratio of -9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26.

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProntoForms

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

